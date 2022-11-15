© 2022 WSHU
Music Interview: Orchestra Lumos and cellist Alisa Weilerstein present Light and Love Revealed

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published November 15, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST
On Saturday, November 19th Orchestra Lumos presents a concert titled Light and Love Revealed at the Palace Stamford. The program includes Beethoven's Leonore Overture No. 3, Schubert's Unfinished Symphony and the Cello Concerto No. 1 by Shostakovich. Kate Remington talks with conductor Michael Stern and cello soloist Alisa Weilerstein about the works on the concert.

