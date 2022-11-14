© 2022 WSHU
Due to tower work, there will be occasional power reductions on WSHU-FM 91.1 on Friday, Nov. 11 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and again on Monday, Nov. 14 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Uninterrupted listening can happen via streaming online, on smart speaker and on our app! We’ll be back to normal soon—thank you for your patience!
Music Interviews
Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

Music Interview: Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras present a premiere with Christian Sands

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published November 14, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST
christian-snads-banner2.jpg
Big Island Music
Christian Sands

At the age of seven, Christian Sands knew he wanted to be a jazz pianist. He studied with Dr. Rex Cadwallader through high school, and now has six Grammy nominations. On Sunday, November 20th at the Klein in Bridgeport, Christian and his trio will be performing the premiere of a suite written for him by Rex with the Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestra's Principle Orchestra, conducted by Christopher Hisey. Rex and Chris talk with Kate Remington about the piece and Christian's remarkable talent.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
