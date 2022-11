In around 1704, master instrument maker Antonio Stradivari crafted one of his extraordinary violins. It remained stashed away unplayed for most of the next two centuries, until it was awakened from its slumber and nicknamed the Sleeping Beauty. The instrument was purchased in 1995 for violinist Isabelle Faust to use, and you’ll hear her play it on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our classical stream and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.