Due to tower work, there will be occasional power reductions on WSHU-FM 91.1 on Friday, Nov. 11 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and again on Monday, Nov. 14 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Uninterrupted listening can happen via streaming online, on smart speaker and on our app! We’ll be back to normal soon—thank you for your patience!

Midterm elections reverberate in Iowa and Republican caucus

Published November 11, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST

NBC News senior congressional reporter Scott Wong and Radio Iowa news director Kay Henderson join Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Celeste Headlee to discuss the latest news from uncalled congressional races, the emerging power of the far right in what is likely to be a Republican-controlled House and how it’s all playing in Iowa where potential 2024 candidates have already been positioning themselves for a presidential run.

