Sunday Baroque: Jeannette Sorrell Plays Bach

As a little girl, Jeannette Sorrell was so eager to make music that she signed herself up for free piano lessons. The only problem is, she didn’t tell her parents … and she found a unique way to get around the little problem that they didn’t own a piano for her to practice on. You’ll hear Jeannette Sorrell playing a Concerto by Johann Sebastian Bach on a real instrument on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.