Thousands honor two Connecticut police officers killed in the line of duty

A combined funeral was held Friday for two deceased Bristol Police officers at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford.

Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in an apparent ambush last week while responding to a 911 call. Three officers were shot in an attack involving at least 80 rounds of gunfire. State investigators say they were lured there.

Hundreds of police motorcycles led a procession that halted at a tunnel leading into the field. The police leading the motorcade were from places like North Providence, Rhode Island and Larchmont, New York.

The flag-draped coffins of Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy were carried onto the field by fellow officers and placed in front of a stage. A third officer, Alec Iurato, was wounded, then shot the gunman. Iurato took part in the procession at the funeral, carrying a ceremonial flag.

Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould addressed the gathering.

“As a leader, we often hear the phrase lead by example. However, that is not enough. You must be an excellent example. Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy are the epitome of excellence,” Gould said.

The two officers were formally given posthumous promotions to the ranks for Lieutenant and Sergeant.

“The new Lieutenant and Sergeant have made their expectations very clear for us – to be forever exceptional, a very high expectation indeed, however, together, we will prevail,” Gould said.

Hamzy’s father, Ahmad, shared a loving tribute that touched on his family’s roots in Lebanon and his late son’s love and service for the United States.

Hamzy's wife, Katie, read some words of faith for wives of police officers, that she first read years ago, when her husband became a police officer.

“While you may know my officer as a number, know he is far more than that. He is my hero, my protection, the love of my life, and of course my heart,” she said. “I love you, Alex.”

DeMonte was praised as honest, trustworthy, and hardworking. Fellow officers and those who knew him off-duty described him dancing with his wife at his wedding, and having fun on a golf course.

DeMonte is survived by his pregnant wife, Laura, and his children, Phoebe and Porter.

“I’m so sorry this happened to you, two of the very best humans, so kind, positive and fun-loving,” said Laura DeMonte. “Dustin my love … the kids and I are honored to call you ours.”

Fellow Bristol police officer, Zach Levine, sent a message of peace to his former colleagues.

“Rest easy Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Hamzy. We’ll take it from here.”

State police organizing the funeral didn’t have a final count of attendees early Friday afternoon, but a sergeant said they’d planned for full capacity of the football stadium that holds about 40,000 people.

This story will be updated and includes information from the Associated Press.

