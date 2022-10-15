Sunday Baroque: Talented Young Musicians

This weekend on Sunday Baroque you can hear some of the talented young musicians who are keeping the tradition of great music alive, including Christian Li, the Australian violinist who turns 15 at the end of this month … and 23-year-old recorder dynamo Lucie Horsch. We'll feature these and other young virtuosos on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and on our classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.