'I felt very afraid,' recounts poll worker describing hostile voters at primary election

Many remember Shaye Moss and mother Ruby Freeman, two poll workers in Georgia falsely accused of election fraud. They testified at the Jan. 6 Committee hearings about the abuse they endured.

By one estimate, about a third of poll workers have quit since 2020, leading to a national shortage as the country gears up for the November midterm elections. Among those considering leaving their posts is Massachusetts poll worker Jennifer Rizzo.

She tells Here & Now‘s Robin Young that she experienced hostility from voters who challenged regulations, accused poll workers of preventing people from voting and behaved aggressively during her small town’s June primary.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.