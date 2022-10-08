Sunday Baroque: Canadian Musicians and Ensembles

It’s a holiday weekend for our neighbors to the north! Monday, October 10th is Canada’s Thanksgiving Day. So Sunday Baroque’s highlights will include performances by some terrific Canadian musicians and ensembles. You’ll hear the St. Lawrence String quartet – winners of Canada’s JUNO Award, among their many honors – and Infusion Baroque, whose new recording VIRTUOSA features music by women composers. Sunday Baroque starts at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.