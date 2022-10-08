© 2022 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Canadian Musicians and Ensembles

WSHU
Published October 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
jason-hafso-C2keINMOhIE-unsplash.jpg
Jason Hafso
/
Unsplash

It’s a holiday weekend for our neighbors to the north! Monday, October 10th is Canada’s Thanksgiving Day. So Sunday Baroque’s highlights will include performances by some terrific Canadian musicians and ensembles. You’ll hear the St. Lawrence String quartet – winners of Canada’s JUNO Award, among their many honors – and Infusion Baroque, whose new recording VIRTUOSA features music by women composers. Sunday Baroque starts at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and our classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.

Tags
Sunday Baroqueclassical music highlights