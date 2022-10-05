© 2022 WSHU
Watch Live: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Connecticut

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published October 5, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking now at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain.

Harris is appearing in a roundtable conversation with Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-5th District) and Alexis McGill Johnson, the national president of Planned Parenthood. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont will also be in attendance.

The topic of the discussion will be women’s reproductive rights.

Hayes is in the middle of a reelection campaign against Republican George Logan. Lamont is also facing a Republican challenger - Bob Stefanowski.

Access to reproductive health care has come up as an issue in both campaigns.

Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
