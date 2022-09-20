Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.
Music Interview: The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra invites everyone to dance
The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra opens its new season with a concert titled Dancing Around the World, that features Stravinsky's Rite of Spring, and dance-inspired music by Alberto Ginastera, Chen Yi, and Daniel Bernard Roumain's Hip Hop Essay for Orchestra. Kate Remington talks with the NSO's music director and conductor Jonathan Yates about this concert, and what's ahead in the coming months for the orchestra.