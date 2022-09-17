© 2022 WSHU
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Kate Remington and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: Classical Music's Trailblazers

September 17, 2022
Harpsichordist and conductor Jeannette Sorrell founded her period instrument ensemble Apollo’s Fire in 1992, partly as a response to a job interview that went wrong. She decided to take matters into her own hands. Jeannette Sorrell is one of the trailblazing ensemble leaders you’ll hear on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.

