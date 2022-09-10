Sunday Baroque: Music for Quiet Contemplation

There is a yearning musical composition called simply “THE ADAGIO” that’s often played at solemn occasions like memorial services, and it’s been used to convey that mood in some three dozen films. Coming up on Sunday Baroque, you’ll hear that Adagio and other music perfect for quiet contemplation and reflection on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and our classical stream, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.