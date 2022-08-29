'To remember loved ones in a meaningful way': Fairfield to hold Overdose Awareness Day Vigil

Aug. 31 marks International Overdose Awareness Day, which Fairfield is observing once again to raise awareness of the public health crisis.

The town's fifth annual vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on the Sherman Town Green, and is a space to remember people lost to overdose, as well as those in recovery, or who are struggling with addiction.

The Fairfield Health Department and Police Department are co-hosting the vigil, along with Fairfield CARES.

Cathy Hazlett, Fairfield CARES program director, said it's an opportunity to share memories and create a community of recovery.

“The whole point is to remember loved ones in a non judgmental way,” she said.

Last year, drug overdoses led to the deaths of more than 100,000 people in the U.S.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health reported 1,531 confirmed overdose deaths in the state last year. That’s a 11.4% increase compared to 2020.

Hazlett noted it’s important to break the stigma surrounding substance use disorders.

“I think a lot of people create these false impressions of people who are really struggling,” she said. “Nobody wants to be addicted to substances.”

Hazlett said that the work means a lot since her own family has a history with substance use.

“That has really driven me to want to prevent that experience for others, and particularly youth,” she said.

The Fairfield CARES Community Coalition has a special focus on substance misuse, and fostering social and emotional wellness and resilience among youth, young adults, and families. Hazlett said they also offer education surrounding fentanyl and distribute test strips, in addition to holding Narcan training.