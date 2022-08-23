Set to receive $80 billion from Congress, the IRS plans to go after wealthy tax dodgers

The Internal Revenue Service has seen drastic cuts to its budget in the past decade. Understaffed and operating with outdated technology, it is plagued with backlogs and performing fewer audits on the rich than on the poor.

Congress is about to hand the IRS $80 billion to fund a rehaul of the federal agency.

