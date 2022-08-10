Gaza ceasefire takes effect after weekend of violence

Israel and Palestine based Islamic Jihad militants declared at truce in Gaza late on Sunday night. The announcement came following three days of fighting that marked the worst violence in Gaza since a devastating 11 day war in May 2021. The fighting left at least 40 Palestinians dead and more than 300 wounded.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with AP’s Emily Rose in Jerusalem for an update.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.