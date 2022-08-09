VIDEO: For a Milford team, the next stop is the Little League Softball World Series

The Milford Little League 12U softball team is headed to Greenville, North Carolina, to compete in the Little League Softball World Series. A Connecticut team has never won, and it has been 15 years since the last team competed.

Community members recently gathered at Brewster Field in Milford to celebrate the occasion and send off the team.

Head coach Mike Bonanno credits the success to the team's dedication to setting and achieving obtainable goals. He said they’ll have these incredible memories for the rest of their lives.

Milford will represent the New England region and plays its first game Aug. 10 against the Delmar, Maryland, Little League team, which won the Mid-Atlantic region.

Learn more about the team in the video below.