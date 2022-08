Instagram is facing backlash from creators for changes it’s made to the app in order to compete with TikTok.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talk with New York Times technology reporting fellow Kalley Huang about what’s going on behind the scenes and what it means for the future of the app.

