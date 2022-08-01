© 2022 WSHU
Movies that celebrate the season, from 'Summer of Soul' to 'The Way, Way Back'

Published August 1, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
The 5th Dimension performing at the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969, featured in "Summer of Soul." (Photo courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2021 20th Century Studios)
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Ty Burr, author of the “Ty Burr’s Watch List” Substack newsletter, about his and his readers’ picks for classic summer movies.

Ty Burr’s list of classic summer movies

Jaws” (1975)

Watch on YouTube.

The Way, Way Back” (2013)

Watch on YouTube.

The Flamingo Kid” (1984)

Watch on YouTube.

A Walk on the Moon” (1999)

Watch on YouTube.

Suggestions from Burr’s Substack readers

Summer of Soul” (2021)

The Endless Summer” (1966)

Breaking Away” (1979)

A Summer Place” (1959)

Peyton Place” (1957)

Streaming suggestions

The Last Movie Stars” (2018)  on HBO Max

Good Luck to You Leo Grande” (2022) on Hulu

Jerry and Marge Go Large” (2022) on Paramount+

Cha Cha Real Smooth” (2022) on Apple TV+

In theaters

Nope” (2022)

Fire of Love” (2022)

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (2022)

Everything Everywhere All at Once” (2022)

Host Robin Young’s summer favorites

Summer of ’42” (1971)

Do the Right Thing” (1989)

Mystic Pizza” (1988)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

