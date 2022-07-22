Connecticut has a primary election Aug. 9. Here's what to know.

What are the races?

Statewide primaries will be held for the office of the secretary of the state and state treasurer. There are Republican primaries for both the U.S. Senate and Connecticut's 4th Congressional District. Several cities and towns also have primaries for state senators and state representatives.

Winners of the party primaries will advance to the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

When are polls open?

Polls in Connecticut are open Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any elector standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a vote.

Can I vote in a primary?

Voters registered with a party can vote in that party’s primary. Use this voter registration lookup tool to see if you are already registered with a party.

How do you register to vote?

Complete a new voter registration , indicating your party choice, if any, in Section 9. You may also register to vote online .

Registration cutoffs are up to noon the day before the primary. There is no same-day registration to vote in a party primary.

You may change your party registration, but Connecticut has a three-month waiting period for switching parties, so you won’t be able to vote for your new party of choice on Aug. 9.

If you are an “unaffiliated” voter, as long as you have been “unaffiliated” for three months or more, your new party registration would be automatic and the three-month waiting period does not apply.

Can I vote by absentee ballot?

Yes. Eligible voters who are registered with a party can vote in that party’s primary by absentee ballot. Ballots can be returned by mail, drop box or in person. Only complete absentee ballots received before the close of polls on the day of the election will be counted, according to the secretary of the state .

Where can you vote?

Connecticut’s secretary of the state provides a voter registration lookup tool , which includes exact polling location addresses for registered voters.

Do you need to show photo identification in order to vote?

No. In lieu of presenting ID, you can, in most cases, sign an affidavit when poll workers ask for ID. Your identification does not need to be a driver’s license. It also does not need to have a photo. Here is a detailed list of Connecticut’s in-person voter ID requirements .

How can I see the ballot for my town?

Here is a list of 2022 primary town ballots by town in Connecticut .

Who is running in the statewide and congressional races?

Three Republican candidates are competing to run as the party’s candidate against incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Two Republicans are competing to run as the party’s candidate in southwestern Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District against Democrat U.S. Rep. Jim Himes.

Two Democrats are competing in a primary for secretary of the state.

Two Republicans are competing in a primary for secretary of the state.

Three Democrats are running in a primary for the office of the state treasurer.

What are some other resources to learn more?

Note: Themis Klarides is married to Gregory B. Butler, who is a member of Connecticut Public's Board of Trustees.

