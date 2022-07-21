The race to replace U.K.'s Johnson as prime minister is down to 2 candidates

The next U.K. prime minister and Conservative Party leader will either be former Chancellor Rishi Sunak or current Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Sunak finished first in the final vote among Conservative members of Parliament with 137, while Truss edged out Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt by 113 to 105. Now the broader Conservative Party membership — estimated at between 100,000 and 200,000 members — will pick the winner, with the result still well over a month away.

Here & Now‘s Miles Parks talks with Peter Cardwell, political editor for Talk Radio in the U.K. and a former adviser to four cabinet ministers

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

