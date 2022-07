The Washburn fire has been threatening to destroy the Mariposa Grove of giant sequoias. Hundreds of firefighters have been working to keep the flames from reaching the trees.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong learns more with Garrett Dickman, a forest ecologist at Yosemite National Park.

