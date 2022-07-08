© 2022 WSHU
What Brittney Griner's supporters in the U.S. want as her case continues in Russia

Published July 8, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Russian courtroom this week, though she said the alleged vape cartridges in her suitcase were brought by mistake and she never intended to break the law. Her supporters are continuing to call for the Biden administration to bring Griner home.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Terri Jackson, executive director of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association about Griner’s case.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.