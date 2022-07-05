Music Interview: The More Music Summer Choral Festival returns with Schubert and Spirituals

Building on the momentum of the first More Music Summer Choral Festival last year, this year's Festival features a gorgeous mass by Schubert as well as spiritual music by Connecticut composer Gwyneth Walker, Harry T. Burleigh, and Edward Thompson. The Festival culminates in a free performance on August 28th at 3 p.m. at St. Thomas More Church in Darien. Kate Remington talks with Festival founders Constance Chase and Galen Tate.