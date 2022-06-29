© 2022 WSHU
What's driving the economic collapse in Sri Lanka?

Published June 29, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT

Sri Lanka is in the midst of an unprecedented economic crisis. The country is short on key goods and non-essential fuel is no longer being sold. The crisis comes as the Rajapaksa family once again holds power in Colombo, though unprecedented anti-government protests in the spring included calls for them to step down.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with the Associated Press’ Krutika Pathi.

