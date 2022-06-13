© 2022 WSHU
How one father of a Parkland shooting victim is working to end gun violence

Published June 13, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
Manuel (C) and Patricia (L) Oliver, parents of Parkland shooting victim Joaquin Oliver, and gun control activist David Hogg speak during a March for Our Lives rally against gun violence on the National Mall June 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. The March For Our Lives movement was spurred by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
The Senate says they’ve struck a bipartisan deal on gun legislation. But after years of gun violence — and more recently, Buffalo and Uvalde — nothing ever seems to make its way through both chambers.

Manuel Oliver is the co-founder of the gun reform organization Change the Ref and father of Joaquin Oliver, who died in the 2018 Parkland shooting. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with him about what needs to be done now.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.