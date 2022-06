Political strategists Alice Stewart and Bill Press join Here & Now hosts Peter O’Dowd and Celeste Headlee to discuss the first House Select Committee public hearing Thursday on the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot, the latest on primaries, and bipartisan gun control negotiations in the U.S. Senate.

