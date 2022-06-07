D.C. ups vehicle registration fees to target big cars and trucks

Owners of big cars and trucks may soon have to pay more for the privilege of having them in the nation’s capital.

Washington, D.C. is considering an annual $500 registration fee for cars that weigh more than three tons. That’s compared to $72 per year for a regular sedan. Advocates say it’s an opportunity to prevent pedestrian deaths.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Mary Cheh, a D.C. council member who developed the new fee structure.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

