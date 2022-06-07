Adding up the real cost of buy now, pay later products for consumers

Apple is the latest company to join the buy now, pay later bandwagon with its new Apple Pay Later service that allows customers to spread payments for purchases into installments over time.

But the easy access to credit that the popular BNPL model provides has raised concerns about risks for consumers, especially younger people who may be tempted to overspend and fall into debt.

Roben Farzad, host of Public Radio’s “Full Disclosure,” has more details.

