Music interview: Cellist Peter Sanders' busy career

Cellist Peter Sanders has been with the Stamford Symphony Orchestra (now the Lumos Orchestra) for decades, as well as a long-time member of the New York City Ballet Orchestra. And, as if that wasn't enough to keep him busy, he also founded the Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival in Randolph, Vermont over 30 years ago. Kate Remington talks with Peter about being with the Stamford Symphony and about the Festival, which begins August 8th.