Music Interviews
Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

Music interview: Cellist Peter Sanders' busy career

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published May 30, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT
Cellist Peter Sanders has been with the Stamford Symphony Orchestra (now the Lumos Orchestra) for decades, as well as a long-time member of the New York City Ballet Orchestra. And, as if that wasn't enough to keep him busy, he also founded the Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival in Randolph, Vermont over 30 years ago. Kate Remington talks with Peter about being with the Stamford Symphony and about the Festival, which begins August 8th.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
