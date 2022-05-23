'It Was All a Dream' explores the Notorious B.I.G.'s life and legacy

Christopher Wallace, the rapper known as The Notorious B.I.G., would have turned 50 over the weekend.

He was tragically killed in 1997, soon after the killing of his friend-turned-rival Tupac Shakur. Neither case has been definitively solved. Nor have these icons died in the popular imagination, as the country continues to learn more about them.

The new book “It Was All a Dream: Biggie and the World That Made Him” explores the world of the Notorious B.I.G.

Host Celeste Headlee speaks with its author, Justin Tinsley.

Book Excerpt: “It Was All a Dream”

By Justin Tinsley

Excerpt from the new book “IT WAS ALL A DREAM: BIGGIE AND THE WORLD THAT MADE HIM” by Justin Tinsley published by Abrams Press. Text copyright © 2022 Justin Tinsley

