Georgia primaries to test the power of Trump's endorsements

WABE politics reporter Rahul Bali joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss why everyone in politics is watching the Georgia primaries on Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump’s hold over the party will be tested in the GOP primary race for governor between incumbent Brian Kemp and Trump-endorsed former Sen. David Perdue, who is struggling in the polls. There’s also a hard-fought GOP primary for secretary of state and a Senate seat that both political parties consider a must-win.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

