MGM Springfield gains younger customer base, $22.5M in revenue in April

Gambling revenue at the MGM Springfield casino fell by about 7% in April when compared to the previous month. Yet, it was still the fifth-best since the facility opened in 2018.

MGM Springfield took in $22.5 million in revenue in April. There was a nearly 25% drop in table games from March, but the numbers are far better than the start of this year.

Alan Woinski is head of Gaming USA Corp, which publishes casino industry newsletters. He said the recent spike in business follows a national trend.

Casinos attracted younger customers from earlier in the pandemic when entertainment options were limited, and they have stuck around. Older patrons are also starting to come back.

"You kind of have a new customer base, added to the existing customer base, and they seem to all want to be spending more money in the casino than they used to," he said.

Woinski said he expects the trend to continue, short of another variant sweeping the nation.

