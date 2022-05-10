Changing technology is revolutionizing diabetes care and management: The latest developments

If you’re one of the 1.6 million Americans suffering from Type 1 diabetes — or the parent, partner or caregiver of someone who is — you know how complicated managing the disease can be.

Type 1 diabetes occurs when the pancreas doesn’t make enough or any insulin. Without it, blood sugar levels can rise, leading to organ damage or death, or fall precipitously, which also carries serious health risks.

Those living with the condition need supplementary insulin to ensure stable blood sugar. In other words, there’s constant management. But there’s also good news, in the form of research and new technologies.

Amy Tenderich is a diabetes tech journalist and patient advocate who also organizes innovation summits. And, she lives with Type 1 diabetes. Tenderich joins host Robin Young to talk about the most recent technological innovations for patients.

