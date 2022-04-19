Federal judge strikes down mask mandates, leaving patchwork of requirements
Airlines and airports have removed their mask mandates after a federal judge appointed by former President Donald Trump struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authority to impose them. But some municipalities and transit networks have kept their mandates in place.
We get the latest from our transportation analyst Seth Kaplan.
