© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Putin warned against allowing atrocities to happen in 2001 Texas town hall

By Don Gonyea
Published April 13, 2022 at 5:03 AM EDT

Russia's invasion of Ukraine makes it hard to remember that decades ago, Vladimir Putin was on a charm offensive with the West. One stop was Crawford, Texas, with then President George W. Bush.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
See stories by Don Gonyea