Celebrating 150 years of Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

President Ulysses S. Grant signed a law to preserve and protect the land, wildlife, and cultural heritage of Yellowstone on March 1, 1872. It was the first park of its kind in this country and in the world.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Cam Sholly, superintendent of Yellowstone National Park.

