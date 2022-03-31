© 2022 WSHU
Music Interviews
Music Interview: Will Romeo and Juliet survive?

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published March 31, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT
photo by Dwi Woro / pexels.com
phot0 by Dwi Woro
/
pexels.com

Internationally acclaimed pianist Frederic Chiu has been waiting 30 years to present the ballet Romeo and Juliet with the alternative happy ending Prokofiev created to his home audience of Fairfield County, Connecticut. On April 8 and 9, Frederic and choreographer Sandra Parks will present Romeo and Juliet: The Choice, and give the audience the opportunity to experience the happy ending or the traditional one, depending on the outcome of a vote just before Act II begins.

Kate Remington talks with Frederic about Prokofiev's ballet and the differences the audiences will hear with the two versions.

Romeo and Juliet: The Choice will be presented at the SHU Community Theatre in Fairfield.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
