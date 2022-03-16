© 2022 WSHU
Music Interiew: The Stamford Symphony presents "From Struggle to Victory"

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published March 16, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT
pexels-photo-954285.jpeg
photo by Joshua T
/
pexels.com

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Stamford Symphony welcomes audiences back to performances with the full orchestra. Kate Remington talks with Music Director and conductor Michael Stern about the program titled, "From Struggle to Victory," which includes Dvorak's Cello Concerto and Beethoven's Symphony No. 5, to be presented on Saturday, March 19th and Sunday, March 20th at the Palace Stamford.

