Music Interviews
Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

Music Interview: The Danbury Concert Association presents a new series

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published March 14, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT
After a nearly two-year Pandemic break, the Danbury Concert Association is presenting a new season of concerts. Kate Remington talks with the Concert Association's Kathy Taylor Kloss about the three-concert series beginning on Sunday, March 20th which features two grammy-nominated ensembles and an up-and-coming-young pianist.

