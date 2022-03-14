Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.
Music Interview: The Danbury Concert Association presents a new series
After a nearly two-year Pandemic break, the Danbury Concert Association is presenting a new season of concerts. Kate Remington talks with the Concert Association's Kathy Taylor Kloss about the three-concert series beginning on Sunday, March 20th which features two grammy-nominated ensembles and an up-and-coming-young pianist.