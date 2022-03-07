UC Berkeley will have to limit enrollment for fall 2022

The California Supreme Court issued a stay on an enrollment cap at the University of California Berkely this fall, until the school is able to properly assess the effects its growing student population is having on the neighborhood.

A group of residents called Save Berkeley’s Neighborhood brought a lawsuit against the school, arguing it has not addressed the effects its students are having on housing, homelessness and noise in the community.

Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic, joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

