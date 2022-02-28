Bringing back the glory days of West Palm Beach's historic Sunset Lounge

For decades, the Sunset Cocktail Lounge was the hottest venue for Black entertainment in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Throughout the ’40s and ’50s, it attracted some of the most iconic Black musicians, who were excluded from other venues in the segregated South.

As WLRN’s Wilkine Brutus reports, the Sunset is under a multimillion-dollar renovation to allow locals to relive its glory days.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

