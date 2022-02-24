© 2022 WSHU
Music Interviews
Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

Music Interview: Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras present a world premier

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published February 24, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST
On Sunday, March 6th, the Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras will present the world premier of Armando Bayolo's Symphony Number 6, Once More We Saw the Stars, at the Klein in Bridgeport. Kate Remington talks with the GCTYO's Music Director Christopher Hisey, and Armando about how this collaboration came together, and what listeners will hear.

composer Armando Bayolo

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
