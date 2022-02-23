Books recommendations to check out for Black History (or any) Month

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Traci Thomas, host and creator of the podcast “The Stacks,” about books that she wants you to know about this Black History Month and beyond.

Traci Thomas’s book recommendations for Black History Month

Fiction

“Real Life” by Brandon Taylor

“New People” by Danzy Senna



Nonfiction



Short stories & essays

“The Office Of Historical Corrections” by Danielle Evans

“Lot” by Bryan Washington

“Black Futures” edited by Jenna Wortham and Kimberly Drew



Poetry

