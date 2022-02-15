© 2022 WSHU
Tennis player Peng Shuai's sexual assault allegations and China's #MeToo movement

Published February 15, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST
Shuai Peng of China looks on during her match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland on Day 7 of the Connecticut Open at Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale on August 24, 2017 in New Haven, Connecticut. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
It’s the last week of the Winter Olympics and one controversy that refuses to go away concerns Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai. Last year Peng made sexual assault allegations against a former Chinese party leader and then went missing for weeks.

Leta Hong Fincher, the author of “Betraying Big Brother: The Feminist Awakening in China,” explains why she believes the Chinese Communist Party’s carefully managed response to Peng’s allegations “is fueling China’s feminist movement.”

