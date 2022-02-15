Mother of Nashville shooting victim tries to find positivity through her sorrow

Four years after killing four people at a Nashville Waffle House, Travis Reinking was convicted of murder.

Shirl Baker is the mother of DeEbony Groves, one of the shooting victims. She found some closure after the conviction but continues to struggle with her grief while looking for ways to honor her daughter.

WPLN’s Paige Pfleger reports.

Shirl Baker started a foundation in honor of her daughter to help other mothers struggling with the loss of a child. Learn more here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.