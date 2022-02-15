Federal judge temporarily blocks restrictive Texas vote-by-mail provision in new election law

Last Friday, a federal court ruled that a provision of Texas’ new voting law is likely violating the First Amendment of the Constitution. The provision made it more difficult for Texans to vote by mail.

As David Martin Davies of Texas Public Radio reports, the court ruling comes ahead of March 1 primaries.

