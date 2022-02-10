© 2022 WSHU
Olympic athletes confront free speech issues in Beijing

Published February 10, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST

The Winter Olympics are a major platform for athletes to prove their talents. But athletes are confronting a dilemma: stay silent or speak out on human rights issues in China.

Former Olympic cross-country skier Noah Hoffman, now a board member with Global Athlete, urges athletes to hold their fire — at least until they’re back from China. Hoffman speaks with host Scott Tong.

