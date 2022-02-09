How the pandemic has intensified mental health challenges for Black Americans

The pandemic has been especially difficult on the mental health of Black Americans, who had already struggled to access care.

Stephanie Colombini of WUSF in Tampa explains how these challenges have intensified over the last couple of years.

If you or someone you know has a mental health need, contact 211, a 24/7 helpline.

Mental Health America has a Tools 2 Thrive series that provides information, tips, and practical tools that people can use to improve their mental health.

