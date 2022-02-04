From rhymes to reading: Run-DMC's Darryl McDaniels publishes children's picture book

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with hip-hop artist Darryl “DMC” McDaniels about his new book for young readers about a little boy named Darryl who learns to overcome bullies and speak his poetry.

He wrote “Darryl’s Dream” with Shawnee Warfield, Johnny Warfield and Adam Padilla, with illustrations by Tristan Tait.

McDaniels will be doing a reading of “Darryl’s Dream” at a virtual event on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. For more information click here.

