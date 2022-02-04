© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

From rhymes to reading: Run-DMC's Darryl McDaniels publishes children's picture book

Published February 4, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST
Book cover of "Darryl's Dream." (Random House Children’s Books)
Book cover of "Darryl's Dream." (Random House Children’s Books)

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with hip-hop artist Darryl “DMC” McDaniels about his new book for young readers about a little boy named Darryl who learns to overcome bullies and speak his poetry.

He wrote “Darryl’s Dream” with Shawnee Warfield, Johnny Warfield and Adam Padilla, with illustrations by Tristan Tait.

McDaniels will be doing a reading of “Darryl’s Dream” at a virtual event on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. For more information click here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.